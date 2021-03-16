Tuesday, March 16, 2021  | 1 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Lahore man lies about age to get coronavirus vaccine

Posted: Mar 16, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Lahore man lies about age to get coronavirus vaccine

A man reportedly overstated his age and got registered for the government's coronavirus vaccination programme in Lahore. On Tuesday morning, a nurse at the Expo Centre caught the man during the verification process before getting injected. She said he had overstated his age during registration. No fine was imposed on the man, nor was he punished. After he was caught, the centre's staff led him outside and requested the public to wait for their turn to get vaccinated. "It's important to vaccinate those who are at higher risk of getting the virus first," the centre's spokesperson said. The nurse, on the other hand, has been awarded Rs10,000 for "dutifully performing her job". Pakistan has set up walk-in vaccination facilities for people above 70 years. The senior citizens can visit the health facility nearest to them and get vaccinated after registering at 1166. The NCOC has set up more COVID-19 vaccination centres across the country, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
A man reportedly overstated his age and got registered for the government’s coronavirus vaccination programme in Lahore.

On Tuesday morning, a nurse at the Expo Centre caught the man during the verification process before getting injected. She said he had overstated his age during registration.

No fine was imposed on the man, nor was he punished. After he was caught, the centre’s staff led him outside and requested the public to wait for their turn to get vaccinated.

“It’s important to vaccinate those who are at higher risk of getting the virus first,” the centre’s spokesperson said.

The nurse, on the other hand, has been awarded Rs10,000 for “dutifully performing her job”.

Pakistan has set up walk-in vaccination facilities for people above 70 years. The senior citizens can visit the health facility nearest to them and get vaccinated after registering at 1166.

The NCOC has set up more COVID-19 vaccination centres across the country, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

 
