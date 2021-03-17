Lahore man hires hitman to murder wife, daughter

A man was arrested for getting his wife and seven-year-old daughter killed in Lahore’s Sue-e-Asal, the police said on Wednesday.

On Sunday night, Dilawar registered a police complaint which read that his wife and daughter were killed during a robbery on their way back home from a wedding ceremony in Kasur.

The victims were immediately rushed to the hospital but they succumbed to their injuries.

According to the police, when they detained the suspect for questioning, he confessed to his crime. “Dilawar wanted to marry his sister-in-law but his wife was against it,” the investigation officer said.

He then hired a hitman for his wife’s murder, the officer revealed. The perpetrator has been arrested and another FIR has been registered by the police.

Following the incident, Punjab’s inspector general had taken notice and ordered Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar to prepare an initial investigation report and present it within a week.