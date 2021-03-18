Thursday, March 18, 2021  | 3 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Local

Lahore man detained for allowing underage son to drive car

He drove the vehicle from Canal Road to Harbanspura

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

The Lahore police have detained a man for letting his underage son drive his car.

A video of the child driving a car from Canal Road to Harbanspura Road went viral Thursday morning. The police swung into action after the video was run on news channels.

The Safe City Authority traced the vehicle in Mughalpur and impounded it.

Sunil Gulfam, the child's father, told the police that the vehicle belongs to the bank he works for. The case is being investigated.

 
