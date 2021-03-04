Thursday, March 4, 2021  | 19 Rajab, 1442
Lahore: FBR officer detained for ‘running over’ traffic warden

Adnan Shahnawaz violated traffic rules: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

An officer of the Federal Board of Revenue was detained for trying to run over a traffic warden in Lahore's Shadman, the police said Thursday.

Traffic policeman Naeem stopped the officer's car for violating traffic rules after which he reportedly tried to run over him.

Naeem suffered a minor injury on his knees. He was given medical aid on the spot. After the incident's video went viral, the traffic police registered an FIR against Adnan Shahnawaz at the Shadman police station.

Shahnawaz has been detained for questioning.

 
