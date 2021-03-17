Lahore: CTD arrests two terror suspects

The Counter Terrorism Department arrested two suspected members of a banned organisation in Lahore.

CTD said that the suspects, Wilayat Khan and Abdul Mulk, were taken into custody from Lari Adda.

They are said to be Afghan nationals.

A pistol, explosive materials, mobile phone videos, and a list of members from the minority communities were recovered.

The anti-terrorism department claimed that the suspects were going to target religious scholars and minorities.