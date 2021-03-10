Kohat man kills two brothers for rearing a rooster

A man killed his two brothers in Kohat for rearing a rooster, the police said Wednesday.

The suspect, Sohail, had asked his brothers not to rear the rooster. An altercation took place between the brothers Wednesday.

Later on, Sohail shot 19-year-old Abdullah and 17-year-old Zahidullah in their home, according to the police.

The suspect has been arrested, a police spokesperson confirmed.

A case has been registered against him on the complaint of his elder brother, Shehbaz.