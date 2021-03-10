Wednesday, March 10, 2021  | 25 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

Kohat man kills two brothers for rearing a rooster

Police arrest the suspect, register a case

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Kohat man kills two brothers for rearing a rooster

GIF image: SAMAA Digital

A man killed his two brothers in Kohat for rearing a rooster, the police said Wednesday.

The suspect, Sohail, had asked his brothers not to rear the rooster. An altercation took place between the brothers Wednesday.

Later on, Sohail shot 19-year-old Abdullah and 17-year-old Zahidullah in their home, according to the police.

The suspect has been arrested, a police spokesperson confirmed.

A case has been registered against him on the complaint of his elder brother, Shehbaz.

kohat Murder Police
 
