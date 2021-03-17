KMC extends 25% discount on municipal bills until December 31

People in Karachi can avail 25% discount on one-time payment of Municipal Utility Charges & Taxes until December 31.

The KMC has extended the discounted bill payment date, Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed said Wednesday.

The move aims to facilitate consumers while at the same time increasing the KMC recoveries, he said.

The discount offer was extended in the light of KMC Council Resolution 148. It was passed on March 29, 2018.

The KMC has urged consumers to take advantage of it.

What is MUCT bill?

Former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal first introduced the MUCT bill at the end of his tenure in 2009. The idea was to charge residents for municipal services provided by the then Karachi city district government.

So, the consumers have to pay the KMC/CDGK for using its infrastructure services such as roads, green belts, bridges and flyovers. The KMC spends this amount for the betterment of the city’s infrastructure.

The MUCT bill is generated every three months. In 2019, Former Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar offered the 25% discount on one-time payment of the bill.

But the KMC has yet to introduce a proper bill distribution system even after 12 years. Consumers can get printed copies of their MUCT bills from the KMC Headquarters on MA Jinnah Road.

This is a major factor due to which most people do not pay their MUCT bills regularly. But, this bill matters when you sell your property.

No property transfer or mutation deal can be signed without clearing the MUCT bill. It is the same as clearing the power, gas and water bills.