Wednesday, March 17, 2021  | 2 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

KMC extends 25% discount on municipal bills until December 31

The move aims to facilitate consumers, increase recoveries

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
KMC extends 25% discount on municipal bills until December 31

KMC head office. Photo: Online

People in Karachi can avail 25% discount on one-time payment of Municipal Utility Charges & Taxes until December 31.

The KMC has extended the discounted bill payment date, Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed said Wednesday.

The move aims to facilitate consumers while at the same time increasing the KMC recoveries, he said.

The discount offer was extended in the light of KMC Council Resolution 148. It was passed on March 29, 2018.

The KMC has urged consumers to take advantage of it.

What is MUCT bill?

Former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal first introduced the MUCT bill at the end of his tenure in 2009. The idea was to charge residents for municipal services provided by the then Karachi city district government.

So, the consumers have to pay the KMC/CDGK for using its infrastructure services such as roads, green belts, bridges and flyovers. The KMC spends this amount for the betterment of the city’s infrastructure.

The MUCT bill is generated every three months. In 2019, Former Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar offered the 25% discount on one-time payment of the bill.

But the KMC has yet to introduce a proper bill distribution system even after 12 years. Consumers can get printed copies of their MUCT bills from the KMC Headquarters on MA Jinnah Road.

This is a major factor due to which most people do not pay their MUCT bills regularly. But, this bill matters when you sell your property.

No property transfer or mutation deal can be signed without clearing the MUCT bill. It is the same as clearing the power, gas and water bills.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi KMC
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, KMC, discount, municipal bill, MUCT bill,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
Today's outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Today’s outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.