Khyber Pakhtunkhwa closes schools in six districts

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to close schools in six districts till April 11.

All public, private, primary, and elementary educational institutions, including cadet colleges, model schools, madaris, academies, tuition centers, will be closed in the following districts:

Bajaur

Khyber

Shangla

Dir Upper

Abbottabad

Haripur

“Students will not be called to schools for any reason during this period of closure,” said a notification. The teaching staff can attend their respective institutions as per requirement determined by the school management, it added.

The decision has been taken because of the rising coronavirus cases in the province.