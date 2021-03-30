Tuesday, March 30, 2021  | 15 Shaaban, 1442
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bans all indoor, outdoor gatherings

Section 144 imposed in Peshawar

Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bans all indoor, outdoor gatherings

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has banned all indoor and outdoor gatherings and has imposed Section 144 in Peshawar. The decision was taken after coronavirus levels in the province rose. According to a notification issued by the KP Home and Tribal Affairs Department, all kinds of indoor and outdoor events, gatherings, indoor and outdoor festivals, sports tournaments, cultural activities, social activities, and religious processions have been banned. "As per the map of hotspots, which will be issued by the NCOC, expanded lockdowns with effect from March 29 will be imposed." The government has made it compulsory for people to wear masks at all times in public. People violating the directions will be punished by the law. Sixteen schools in the province have been closed after coronavirus metrics in the areas rose. All educational and extra-curricular activities have been cancelled till April 11. The authorities have also started cracking down on hotels, restaurants, and markets violating coronavirus SOPs. On Monday night, 12 wedding halls and 22 restaurants were sealed. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported over 4,000 cases while 100 people succumbed to the deadly virus. The infection rate in Punjab, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has increased.
