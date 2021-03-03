Khursheed Shah says MNAs must respect the National Assembly

Important issues are no longer discussed in Parliament, he adds

Pakistan Peoples Party's Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said that Parliament has turned into a platform where abuses are hurled openly.

The PPP leader, while interacting with the media on Wednesday, said that the National Assembly has not been working according to its mandate.

“The issues such as poverty used to be discussed in the house,” he said. “It is not working according to its mandate. Instead, it has transformed into a place where members abuse one another.”

He added that political dealings and leniency have complicated the matters.