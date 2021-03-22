Khanpur woman dies of poisoning, family accuses husband of murder

A woman died after she was poisoned in Khanpur, the police said on Monday.

The victim’s family has accused her husband and his family of killing her. “When I visited her two days before her death, she had multiple bruises all over her body,” her brother told the police.

He added that when he went to her house after hearing about the death, the victim’s husband attacked him and broke his leg. Abdul Malik is being questioned by the police.

The body has been moved to the hospital for its post-mortem examination. An FIR has been registered.

The victim and Malik had married five years ago.