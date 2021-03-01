Monday, March 1, 2021  | 16 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Khairpur residents block National Highway after firing in Kanb

A man killed, four injured in firing

Posted: Mar 1, 2021
Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago

A man was killed and four injured during a conflict between two groups over a plot of land in Khairpur's Kanb, the police said Monday.

According to the residents, the two groups had been quarrelling over the ownership of land for a year. "When they met on Sunday, an argument broke out and they opened fire at each other," a police officer said.

The body and injured people were immediately rushed to the hospital.

After the chaos, a number of people from the neighbourhood staged a protest on the National Highway and blocked the road.

The police have reached the site to talk to the protesters.

 
