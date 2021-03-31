Khairpur accident: FIR registered against vehicle owner, driver

A case has been registered against a van owner and driver after five students were killed during an accident on March 29.

The police have even impounded 11 vehicles owned by the van owner.

The children, aged between nine to 15 years, were travelling to their school on a motorcycle when the accident occurred near Kot Lakho.

The driver managed to escape after the collision. The police are conducting raids for his arrest.

According to the rescue personnel, the wagon was trying to overtake another vehicle when it collided with the motorcycle. The bike overturned and three children died on the spot. Two children died on the way to the hospital.

All children belonged to the same family.