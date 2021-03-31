Wednesday, March 31, 2021  | 16 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Khairpur accident: FIR registered against vehicle owner, driver

Driver is on the run

Posted: Mar 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
A case has been registered against a van owner and driver after five students were killed during an accident on March 29.

The police have even impounded 11 vehicles owned by the van owner.

The children, aged between nine to 15 years, were travelling to their school on a motorcycle when the accident occurred near Kot Lakho.

The driver managed to escape after the collision. The police are conducting raids for his arrest.

According to the rescue personnel, the wagon was trying to overtake another vehicle when it collided with the motorcycle. The bike overturned and three children died on the spot. Two children died on the way to the hospital.

All children belonged to the same family.

