Saturday, March 27, 2021  | 12 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

KE fined Rs15m for showing negligence in electrocution case

Verdict has been given after eight years

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
KE fined Rs15m for showing negligence in electrocution case

Photo: Online

The Sindh High Court has imposed a fine of Rs15 million on K-Electric, Karachi’s sole power utility, for showing negligence in a 2013 electrocution case.

One person was killed and another one injured after being electrocuted by a live wire on November 26, 2013.

Safeer, the petitioner, was 12 years old when he was electrocuted. He said that his treatment continued for two years and then he was discharged. He remarked that he has no memory of the incident as he fell unconscious, adding that the process has been painful.

FaceBook WhatsApp
K-Electric Sindh High Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.