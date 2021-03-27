KE fined Rs15m for showing negligence in electrocution case

The Sindh High Court has imposed a fine of Rs15 million on K-Electric, Karachi’s sole power utility, for showing negligence in a 2013 electrocution case.

One person was killed and another one injured after being electrocuted by a live wire on November 26, 2013.

Safeer, the petitioner, was 12 years old when he was electrocuted. He said that his treatment continued for two years and then he was discharged. He remarked that he has no memory of the incident as he fell unconscious, adding that the process has been painful.