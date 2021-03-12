Karachi’s Quaidabad Bridge partially closed for replacement of expansion joints

Authorities have closed a track of Quaidabad Bridge in Karachi for replacement of its expansion joints.

The KMC Works & Services Department has been replacing expansion joints of the bridge. It will take two weeks, KMC Works & Services Department DG Shabihul Hassan said.

The track will remain closed during the maintenance work, he told SAMAA Digital.

The authorities have not given any diversion plan. Traffic will continue to ply the bridge as KMC staffers are working on particular spots.

Expansion joints will be replaced on both tracks of Quaidabad Bridge by dividing them into small portions, Hassan said.

“Most of the maintenance work would be done at night so that traffic congestion could be avoided,” the official said.

KMC spokesperson Ali Hasan Sajid said the Karachi administrator took notice of the deteriorated expansion joints of the bridge. He directed the Works and Services Department to replace them.

The KMC spokesperson urged commuters to drive carefully during development work on Quaidabad Bridge.

The KMC Works & Services Department has replaced expansion joints of Karimabad-Liaquatabad Bridge, Essa Nagri-Ghariabad Bridge, Shah Faisal Bridge, Drigh Road-Gulsitan-e-Jauhar Bridge and Jinnah Bridge in the last three months.