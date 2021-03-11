Karachi’s NA-249 by-election to be held on April 29

The by-election for Karachi’s NA-249 will be held on April 29, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced Thursday.

The seat fell vacant after PTI’s Faisal Vawda resigned on March 3. He was elected senator later in the day.

According to the schedule, the nomination papers can be submitted from March 13 to March 17. The process of scrutiny will start on March 25.

Vawda had won the seat during the 2018 General Election after securing 35,349 votes. PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif came in second with 34,626 votes, while TLP’s Abid Hussain secured 23,981 votes. The voter turnout was 39.58 %.

The registered number of voters in the constituency is 331,430.