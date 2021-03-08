Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah suspended the in-charge of the Karachi Zoo for charging Rs100 instead of the allotted Rs30 parking fee.

During a visit to the zoo on Sunday, he looked into the matter and ordered the management to probe an inquiry against the involved workers.

Shah made the in-charge return the extra money to the visitors and instructed the area SSP to arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible.

Talking to the media, he said that the importance of the zoo is often undermined by people and authorities. Apart from a recreational spot, the park is used by natural sciences students for research and education purposes.

Shah blamed the deteriorating condition of the zoo on the lack of space, housing, and visitors.

“As the population of animals here [at the zoo] increases, the Sindh government is planning on establishing safari parks to provide sufficient space to animals,” he said.