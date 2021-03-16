Karachi wedding hall sealed for violating coronavirus SOPs

The Palm Banquet, located in Karachi’s Clifton, was sealed by the district administration Monday night for violating coronavirus SOPs.

According to Civil Lines Assistant Commissioner Waleed Baig, the wedding hall was sealed for remaining open after 10pm. “The banquet had indoor seating and people attending the wedding were not practising social distancing.”

Baig pointed out that the majority of the guests were not wearing masks. “We have a zero-tolerance policy against people violating the government’s orders,” he said.

On March 15, the Sindh government issued new SOPs to curb the coronavirus spread in the province. Here are the instructions which will stay intact till April 15:

Amusement park to close by 6pm.

50% employees to work from home.

Indoor weddings and other ceremonies banned.

Outdoor events allowed with a limit of 300 people.

Outdoor dining, takeaway, and delivery at restaurants.

Gym, sports complex, cinemas, and theatres closed.

In the last 24 hours, 2,511 news cases were reported countrywide while 58 people lost their lives to the deadly virus. The total number of active cases in Sindh is 261,582.