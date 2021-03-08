Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work

Water supply in Karachi has returned to normal after the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board completed repair of a 48-inch diameter line.

The repair work was completed Saturday morning, KWSB spokesperson Rizwan Hyder told SAMAA Digital.

It continued from 8am on March 3 to 8am on March 6. The 48-inch diameter line stretches from Dhabeji pumping station to Pipri pumping station. It supplies water to the Malir district.

Water supply to Bin Qasim Town, National Highway, Manzil Pump, Muzaffarabad Colony, Malir Town, Moria Khan Goth, Jinnah Terminal, PIA Colony and adjacent areas remained suspended for 72 hours.

Landhi Town, Shah Faisal Town and Model Colony faced partial disruption.

KWSB MD Asadullah Khan said the repair work was inevitable as the line had many leakages and a huge quantity of water was being wasted.

However, the supply to above-mentioned areas has now been restored.