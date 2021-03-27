Saturday, March 27, 2021  | 12 Shaaban, 1442
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister

It'll receive 1,100MW in addition to 150MW from wind turbines

Posted: Mar 28, 2021
Photo: ONLINE

Karachi will receive an additional 450 megawatts of electricity this summer, Energy Minister Omar Ayub said Saturday.

The National Transmission & Despatch Company has completed upgradation of the existing 130-km-long 220kv double circuit transmission line from Jamshoro to KDA-33, Ayub said on Twitter.

The city will receive 1,100MW in addition to 150MW from wind turbines during the summer months, according to the minister. It will significantly improve the power supply to Karachi.

He appreciated the NTDC and KE for their dedicated and coordinated efforts in achieving this milestone in a timely manner.

