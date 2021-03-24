Wednesday, March 24, 2021  | 9 Shaaban, 1442
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office

Mercury may climb up 39 degrees

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office

Artwork by SAMAA Digital

Brace yourself Karachi, it's going to get hot. The temperature in the city is expected to rise to 39 degrees next week, according to a Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast. "Currently, the average temperature is between 32 to 34 degrees," a spokesperson, Khalid Mehmood Malik, said. The change comes because of dry and hot northwestern winds blowing towards Karachi. There is, however, no possibility of a heatwave yet, Malik added. The Met Office added that there's no prediction of rain in Karachi or any other part of Sindh too.
Karachi weather forecast
