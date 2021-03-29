Karachi temperatures to hit 40 degrees this week: Met office

Brace yourself Karachi! The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted a heatwave in the city this week.

According to Met department spokesperson Khalid Mehmood Malik, the temperatures will hit 40 degrees. “The heatwave will last in the city till Friday after which the temperatures will go back to normal.”

During this time, the heat will peak from 11am to 4pm, Malik said, adding that the real feel temperature will be more than the actual temperature.

So far, no heatwave is predicted during Ramazan and we are expecting no harsh weather conditions during the month, the spokesperson added.

Here are a number of precautionary measures that people show follow during the heatwave: