Karachi South administration renovates Teen Talwar greenbelt

The South District Municipal Corporation has renovated the greenbelt near Karachi’s Teen Talwar, it said Thursday.

The DMC has planted grass on the greenbelt, besides replacing carving stones and installing colourful lights, said Muhammad Ahmer, the South DMC Parks Department deputy director.

A fountain has also been installed to beautify it, according to Ahmer. It would be made functional in a couple of days.

A few days ago, social activist Awais Toor had posted a video to Facebook, claiming that the greenbelt was being removed to give way to a car showroom just behind it.

Toor had accused South DMC officials of removing it for personnel gains. Karachi green spaces were being eliminated in connivance with local body officials, he had said.

However, South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar had denied the allegations. The green belt was actually being renovated, he had explained.