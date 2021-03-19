Friday, March 19, 2021  | 4 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Karachi men arrested for murdering sister: police

The victim was a mother of six children

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Karachi men arrested for murdering sister: police

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Three men shot their sister and relative dead in Karachi's Manghopir, the police said Thursday night. The victims were relatives and lived in the same neighbourhood. According to the police, the woman was a mother of six children and lived alone. Her husband worked abroad. "Two men, identified as Zafarullah and Aslam, have been arrested while the third suspect, Amanullah, is on the run," the investigating officer said. The arrested men confessed to their crime during questioning by the police. The murder weapon has been seized, the officer added. An FIR has been registered and the police are conducting raids to arrest the third suspect as soon as possible. Around a thousand Pakistani women are murdered in honour killings each year — in which the victim, normally a woman, is killed by a relative for 'bringing shame' to the family. Perpetrators have often walked free because of a legal loophole that allowed them to seek forgiveness for the crime from another family member. But the government has since passed a law that mandates life imprisonment, even if the attacker escapes capital punishment through a relative’s pardon. “Antiquated and lethal notions that ‘honour’ resides in women’s bodies and actions still prevail across Pakistan,” the country’s Human Rights Commission said in a statement.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Three men shot their sister and relative dead in Karachi’s Manghopir, the police said Thursday night.

The victims were relatives and lived in the same neighbourhood. According to the police, the woman was a mother of six children and lived alone. Her husband worked abroad.

“Two men, identified as Zafarullah and Aslam, have been arrested while the third suspect, Amanullah, is on the run,” the investigating officer said.

The arrested men confessed to their crime during questioning by the police. The murder weapon has been seized, the officer added.

An FIR has been registered and the police are conducting raids to arrest the third suspect as soon as possible.

Around a thousand Pakistani women are murdered in honour killings each year — in which the victim, normally a woman, is killed by a relative for ‘bringing shame’ to the family.

Perpetrators have often walked free because of a legal loophole that allowed them to seek forgiveness for the crime from another family member.

But the government has since passed a law that mandates life imprisonment, even if the attacker escapes capital punishment through a relative’s pardon.

“Antiquated and lethal notions that ‘honour’ resides in women’s bodies and actions still prevail across Pakistan,” the country’s Human Rights Commission said in a statement.

 
honour killing Karachi manghopir
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi honour killing, karachi woman shot for honour killing, karachi manghopir, karachi police, honour killings in Pakistan, human rights commission
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Lahore motorway rape Day 190: Verdict out on March 20
Lahore motorway rape Day 190: Verdict out on March 20
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
Today's outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Today’s outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.