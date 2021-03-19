Karachi men arrested for murdering sister: police

Three men shot their sister and relative dead in Karachi’s Manghopir, the police said Thursday night.

The victims were relatives and lived in the same neighbourhood. According to the police, the woman was a mother of six children and lived alone. Her husband worked abroad.

“Two men, identified as Zafarullah and Aslam, have been arrested while the third suspect, Amanullah, is on the run,” the investigating officer said.

The arrested men confessed to their crime during questioning by the police. The murder weapon has been seized, the officer added.

An FIR has been registered and the police are conducting raids to arrest the third suspect as soon as possible.

Around a thousand Pakistani women are murdered in honour killings each year — in which the victim, normally a woman, is killed by a relative for ‘bringing shame’ to the family.

Perpetrators have often walked free because of a legal loophole that allowed them to seek forgiveness for the crime from another family member.

But the government has since passed a law that mandates life imprisonment, even if the attacker escapes capital punishment through a relative’s pardon.

“Antiquated and lethal notions that ‘honour’ resides in women’s bodies and actions still prevail across Pakistan,” the country’s Human Rights Commission said in a statement.