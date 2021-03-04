Karachi men arrested for murdering bodybuilder, raping women: police

The Karachi police have arrested five men named in multiple cases of robberies and rape.

According to West SSP, the suspects shot bodybuilder Rafiq dead during a robbery in Surjani Town last month. “They confessed to raping women during house robberies in multiple areas.”

The men used to break into houses late at night, rob families, and rape and harassed women at gunpoint.

“We have seized Rs100,000 cash, weapons, jewellery, and stolen motorcycles from their possession,” the officer said, adding that they have shot over 11 people in multiple incidents.

An FIR has been registered and the perpetrators are being questioned.