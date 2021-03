A 55-year-old man was shot dead in Karachi’s Orangi Town for resisting a robbery Thursday night.

The incident took place in Shah Latif Town. The victim, Wazir, had gone to buy milk with his daughter when robbers shot him dead.

His family members have called for an investigation into the matter. The police, on the other hand, said that inquiry will begin when a case has been filed.

Wazir was the father of eight children.