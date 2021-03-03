Karachi man shoots friend, takes his own life: police

A man shot his friend and then took his own life outside the office of a bus service company near Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

According to the police, the man called his friend outside the office. “Witnesses said that in the middle of an argument, he took out a gun and shot the woman after which he took his own life,” the investigation officer said.

The woman was rushed to the hospital. The doctors said the bullets hit her in the legs and stomach.

“A pistol has been seized from the crime site,” the officer added.

Initial investigations revealed that the man was a resident of Chakwal and worked at the bus company. The woman, on the other hand, hailed from Bahawalpur and was a bus hostess.

The police have collected evidence from the site and have begun investigations into the case.

