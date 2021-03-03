Wednesday, March 3, 2021  | 18 Rajab, 1442
Karachi man shoots friend, takes his own life: police

Posted: Mar 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi man shoots friend, takes his own life: police

A man shot his friend and then took his own life outside the office of a bus service company near Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

According to the police, the man called his friend outside the office. “Witnesses said that in the middle of an argument, he took out a gun and shot the woman after which he took his own life,” the investigation officer said.

The woman was rushed to the hospital. The doctors said the bullets hit her in the legs and stomach.

“A pistol has been seized from the crime site,” the officer added.

Initial investigations revealed that the man was a resident of Chakwal and worked at the bus company. The woman, on the other hand, hailed from Bahawalpur and was a bus hostess.

The police have collected evidence from the site and have begun investigations into the case.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  1. Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  2. Umang 0317 4288665
  3. Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  4. Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  5. Taskeen 0332 5267936
  6. Rooh 0333 3337664
  7. Rozan 0800-22444
  8. OpenCounseling 042 35761999

 
