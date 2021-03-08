Man, daughter killed in Karachi accident

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A man and his daughter were killed after they were run over by a water tanker in Karachi.

According to the details, 35-year-old Akhmat along with his brother Abdul Waheed and 10-year-old daughter were going to their home in Qasba Colony on a motorcycle when their vehicle was hit by the speeding vehicle in Nazimabad No 6.

Akhmat and Sidra died on the spot, whereas Abdul Waheed was injured.

The tanker driver managed to escape from the scene. A mob, which gathered on the scene, set the tanker on fire.

Akhmat, a father of two children, was a school watchman.

The family members of the victims have demanded that suspects should be arrested immediately.

"The driver and the owner of the tanker both should be taken into custody," one of the relatives said while speaking to the media. "They have destroyed our lives. They drive recklessly and forget that other people use the road too."

The police have launched an investigation.