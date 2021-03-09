Karachi man arrested for the ninth time for stealing cars

Ayub, a resident of Karachi, was arrested on Monday for the ninth time on charges of stealing cars.

According to the police, the suspect was caught during an operation in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. “He used to wear the uniform of a lawyer when committing the crime to prevent suspicion,” the investigation officer said.

The spokesperson of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell said that Ayub has been arrested for stealing cars eight times before as well.

“We have impounded a black Toyota Corolla from his possession,” he said, adding that the suspect sold the auto parts of the vehicle in Balochistan.

Ayub has served several years in prison and completed his law degree during the imprisonment, the officer revealed, adding that he was first arrested in 2009.