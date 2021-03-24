Karachi imposes lockdown in District Central’s three virus hotspots

Micro smart lockdowns have been imposed in three areas of Karachi’s District Central, according to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner MB Raja Dharejo.

The lockdowns have been imposed on the recommendation of the district health officer to contain the spread of coronavirus. These are the areas where entry and exit points have been sealed:

Liaquatabad – C, C-1

– C, C-1 North Karachi – sectors 2, 25-A, B-14, D-7 and D-11

– sectors 2, 25-A, B-14, D-7 and D-11 North Nazimabad – blocks L, N

These areas will remain under lockdown for two weeks, with the following restrictions in place:

Face masks compulsory in public.

Movement of residents restricted.

All businesses closed except for grocery stores and pharmacies.

Only one attendant allowed with a patient.

No gatherings allowed.

Pillion riding banned.

Public transport suspended.

The government will make every effort to provide rations to the needy people in these areas, the notification read. It will also try to provide mobile dispensaries and utility stores to facilitate residents.

Pakistan has reported 3,301 new cases and 30 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases reported in Sindh is 263,664.