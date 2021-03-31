Wednesday, March 31, 2021  | 16 Shaaban, 1442
Environment

Karachi heatwave to continue till April 3

Temperatures to soar to 40 degrees

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Online

Karachi is experiencing a heatwave and it will continue till April 3, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Mercury could rise to 41 degrees today, said Met Director Sardar Sarfraz, adding that the weather will be hot and dry for the next four days.

The government has advised everyone to stay at home and not leave the house unless absolutely necessary.

Related: Karachi temperatures to hit 40 degrees this week: Met office

During the heatwave, there’s a chance of developing heat-related illnesses, like heat stroke.

Amateur meteorologist Jawad Memon has forecast two heatwaves in the holy month of Ramzan. Memon, while speaking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din, said that a high-pressure system from Oman will be the cause for the hot weather.

“A moderate to strong system is may take the weather up to 43 degrees,” he said. “The conditions are generally warm in Karachi in the months of April and May.”

It will be warmer as the weather system gets closer to Pakistan. The northern winds will turn the weather hot and dry, he said. “There are few chances of showers in Karachi as the system will linger around the Arabian Sea and Gujarat region.”

He said that the situation is unusual as summer began harshly.

Here are some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat:

  • Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest
  • Wear loose fitting and lightweight clothing
  • Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade
  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)
  • Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry

You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.

Signs to watch out for 

  • Throbbing headache
  • Dizziness and light-headedness
  • Lack of sweating despite the heat
  • Red, hot, and dry skin
  • Muscle weakness or cramps
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Rapid heartbeat
  • Rapid, shallow breathing
  • Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering
  • Seizures
  • Unconsciousness

If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.

