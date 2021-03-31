Karachi heatwave to continue till April 3

Karachi is experiencing a heatwave and it will continue till April 3, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Mercury could rise to 41 degrees today, said Met Director Sardar Sarfraz, adding that the weather will be hot and dry for the next four days.

The government has advised everyone to stay at home and not leave the house unless absolutely necessary.

During the heatwave, there’s a chance of developing heat-related illnesses, like heat stroke.

Amateur meteorologist Jawad Memon has forecast two heatwaves in the holy month of Ramzan. Memon, while speaking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din, said that a high-pressure system from Oman will be the cause for the hot weather.

“A moderate to strong system is may take the weather up to 43 degrees,” he said. “The conditions are generally warm in Karachi in the months of April and May.”

It will be warmer as the weather system gets closer to Pakistan. The northern winds will turn the weather hot and dry, he said. “There are few chances of showers in Karachi as the system will linger around the Arabian Sea and Gujarat region.”

He said that the situation is unusual as summer began harshly.

Here are some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat:

Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest

Wear loose fitting and lightweight clothing

Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade

Drink plenty of fluids

Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)

Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry

You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.

Signs to watch out for

Throbbing headache

Dizziness and light-headedness

Lack of sweating despite the heat

Red, hot, and dry skin

Muscle weakness or cramps

Nausea and vomiting

Rapid heartbeat

Rapid, shallow breathing

Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering

Seizures

Unconsciousness

If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.