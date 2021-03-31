Karachi cleric attacked in Manghopir

A religious scholar, identified as Mufti Saleemullah, was shot near the MPR Colony in Karachi’s Manghopir Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, the cleric was attacked by men on a motorcycle. “He has been shot in the arm and stomach,” a police officer said, adding that when he was attacked, Saleemullah was in a car with his wife and a teacher.

The cleric has been rushed to the Ziauddin Hospital where doctors have declared him to be in critical condition due to excessive blood loss.

Saleemullah runs a madrassa in Karachi.

On October 10, 2020, unidentified men shot and killed Jamia Farooqia’s Maulana Adil and his driver in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony. He was the principal of Jamia Farooqia, a popular university of Islamic Studies in Shah Faisal.