Wednesday, March 31, 2021  | 16 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Karachi cleric attacked in Manghopir

Mufti Saleemullah runs a madrassa

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Karachi cleric attacked in Manghopir

Photo: SAMAA TV

A religious scholar, identified as Mufti Saleemullah, was shot near the MPR Colony in Karachi’s Manghopir Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, the cleric was attacked by men on a motorcycle. “He has been shot in the arm and stomach,” a police officer said, adding that when he was attacked, Saleemullah was in a car with his wife and a teacher.

The cleric has been rushed to the Ziauddin Hospital where doctors have declared him to be in critical condition due to excessive blood loss.

Saleemullah runs a madrassa in Karachi.

Read: Attacks on religious clerics in Pakistan: a timeline

On October 10, 2020, unidentified men shot and killed Jamia Farooqia’s Maulana Adil and his driver in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony. He was the principal of Jamia Farooqia, a popular university of Islamic Studies in Shah Faisal.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cleric Karachi manghopir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.