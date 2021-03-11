Thursday, March 11, 2021  | 26 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi bridegroom arrested over fraud accusations

Bride's family members had filed a FIR

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A bridegroom and his family members were arrested in Karachi on accusations of committing fraud.

Ibadur

Rehman was arrested with his mother, brother and sister-in-law by the Nazimabad

police as they were coming to the wedding.

The

bride’s relatives grew suspicious when the suspects asked for Rs50,000 for wedding

preparations.

The

family carried out a background check in which they found that 35 cases have

been booked against them. They filed an FIR against the bridegroom’s family

members.

Police said that his brother Hamoodur Rehman managed to escape to evade arrest. 

The suspect, while talking to SAMAA TV, claimed they are victims of fraud themselves.

“Those who filed a case against us have taken Rs100,000 themselves. There is no case against us,” he said.

 
Karachi Police
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
bridegroom arrested, Karachi bridegroom, fraud, fraud bridegroom,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly's confidence
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly’s confidence
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.