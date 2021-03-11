Karachi bridegroom arrested over fraud accusations

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A bridegroom and his family members were arrested in Karachi on accusations of committing fraud.

Ibadur

Rehman was arrested with his mother, brother and sister-in-law by the Nazimabad

police as they were coming to the wedding.

The

bride’s relatives grew suspicious when the suspects asked for Rs50,000 for wedding

preparations.

The

family carried out a background check in which they found that 35 cases have

been booked against them. They filed an FIR against the bridegroom’s family

members.

Police said that his brother Hamoodur Rehman managed to escape to evade arrest.

The suspect, while talking to SAMAA TV, claimed they are victims of fraud themselves.

“Those who filed a case against us have taken Rs100,000 themselves. There is no case against us,” he said.