Karachi bridegroom arrested over fraud accusations

Bride's family members had filed a FIR
A bridegroom and his family members were arrested in Karachi on accusations of committing fraud.
IbadurRehman was arrested with his mother, brother and sister-in-law by the Nazimabadpolice as they were coming to the wedding.
Thebride’s relatives grew suspicious when the suspects asked for Rs50,000 for weddingpreparations.
Thefamily carried out a background check in which they found that 35 cases havebeen booked against them. They filed an FIR against the bridegroom’s familymembers.
Police said that his brother Hamoodur Rehman managed to escape to evade arrest.
The suspect, while talking to SAMAA TV, claimed they are victims of fraud themselves.
“Those who filed a case against us have taken Rs100,000 themselves. There is no case against us,” he said.