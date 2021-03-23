Kalam road closed after glacier collapse

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Kalam-Mingora Road was closed for traffic on Tuesday after a glacier collapsed in Swat's Laikot.

Following this, tourists and residents of the neighbouring areas were stuck in their villages. Tourists were forced to walk their way out of the affected areas.

On Monday, heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms was reported in parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan. According to the Met office, hailstorms are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, and Kashmir.

The rain in Peshawar left the city drowning. Main roads were inundated and people were stuck inside their houses.