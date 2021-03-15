Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack

Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali survived an attempt on his life in Jhelum on Sunday.

Ali was delivering a lecture at his research academy on Tehsil road when a man armed with knife attacked him. According to Ali, the man attempted to injure his neck but he managed to dodge him. His arm, however, hit the knife.

The people attending the lecture ran towards Ali and caught hold of the attacker.

Ali was moved to the District Hospital Jhelum and he was discharged after his condition was declared stable. Ali has registered an FIR at the City police station against the attack.

The attacker has been identified as Shehzad Ali, a resident of Lahore. The police have taken him into custody and are investigating the motive for the attack.

In May 2020, Ali was booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against known religious scholars. Later on, the cleric got the bail from the City Court against Rs50,000 surety bonds.