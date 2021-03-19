Jhelum man arrested for kidnapping student

A man was arrested for kidnapping a ninth-grader from outside her school in Jhelum, the police said on Friday.

According to the investigation officer, after abducting the girl, Bilal Muzaffar tried to drive out of the city but failed as the police had deployed officers at all entry and exit points of Jhelum.

“After driving around in a black Vigo for over an hour, he dropped off the student near her house in Kantrila,” he said.

The police arrested the suspect on Thursday.

An FIR under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered. “Muzaffar was, however, successful in seeking an interim bail,” the officer said.

On Friday, the student’s father said that after dropping his daughter home, the perpetrator visited his house and beat him up.

Muzaffar threatened to take my life if I register a police complaint, he told the police. Following this, a new FIR under sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint] and 506 [punishment for criminal intimidation] of the PPC was registered at the Saddar police station.

The suspect has been arrested again.