Jhelum bride runs away with cash, gold on wedding night

A woman has been accused of robbing her husband on their wedding night in Jhelum, the police said Wednesday.

The man’s family said that she gave them sleeping pills and ran away with Rs1 million cash and five tolas of gold.

The reception was scheduled for Thursday and the groom’s family had invited 500 people.

“My son suffers from hearing and speaking disabilities,” said the groom’s mother, adding that she wanted someone to be with him and take care of him.

His sister said that they had brought the woman from Swabi and given her family Rs400,000 for the wedding.

The family has filed a complaint with the police to register a case against the woman.