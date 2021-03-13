Javed Latif finds nothing wrong with his Pakistan Khappay statement

Your browser does not support the video tag.

On Saturday, the PML-N leader again appeared on SAMAA TV's show News Beat to explain his remarks.

"If an enemy attacks Pakistan, then we are ready to kill and die for Pakistan," he said.

"But for a Pakistan where there is supremacy of the constitution and law."

Latif said there was nothing wrong with his statement. "I want to say that if my life is under threat by powerful people and they are above the constitution and law, then would I not say this?"

The anchorperson reminded him that he could request security for himself or his leadership, if there were any threats to their lives.

But the PML-N leader said if someone considered their calls for supremacy of the constitution and law an attack on institutions so be it. He said he would continue to talk of the constitution and law.

Latif said a member of any institution could not be above the country, its constitution or law.

"Our ancestors didn't render sacrifices for a Pakistan where Benazir Bhutto is shot, where Akbar Bugti is shot, where Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto is shot and where Maryam Nawaz Sharif is threatened," he said.

"I am struggling for the Pakistan where the weak and the powerful are considered equal."

Asked if he wanted to apologise for his statement, the PML-N leader replied, "What are talking about? Why should I apologise?"

PTI leader Usman Dar, who was also on the panel, said he expected Latif to retract his statement but instead "he went two steps further today". Such statements are issued to gain proximity with the leadership, he said.

"We may belong to any party but our loyalties must be with Pakistan," Dar said. "I still hope that Mian Javed Latif would apologise for his remarks."