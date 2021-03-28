Janikhel murders: Protesters start marching towards Islamabad

The tribesmen and relatives of four teenage boys, whose bullet-riddled bodies were found last week in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu, started on Sunday marching towards Islamabad.

They had been staging a sit-in alongside the bodies of the four teens in Janikhel for the last one week.

According to reports, the police attempted to use force to stop the protesters from marching towards the federal capital. They were, however, given permissions to continue their march later.

The bodies of four teenage boys were found buried in a graveyard last Sunday. They were identified as Atifullah, Ahmed Khan, Rafamullah, Muhammad Rahim Khan. They were aged between 14 to 18 years.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and his four cabinet ministers reached Bannu Sunday and held talks with the representatives of the protesters but failed to reach an agreement.

A protester told reporters that they have informed the chief minister and his team of their demands. They want a financial package for the families, release of arrested protesters and restoration of peace in the area.

According to him, the chief minister has announced Rs1 million for the family of each victim and assured the protesters will be released. The deadlock persists on their third demand.

CM Mahmood Khand told the protesters that the incident was a challenge for his government and the law enforcement agencies. He added the forensic experts will investigate the murders and the culprits will be arrested.