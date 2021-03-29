Janikhel incident: Protesters end sit-in after agreement

The tribesmen and relatives of four teenage boys, whose bullet-riddled bodies were found last week in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu, have called off on Monday their sit-in after reaching an agreement with the government.

They had been staging a sit-in alongside the bodies of the four teens in Janikhel for the past one week.

On Sunday evening, the police attempted to use force to stop the protesters from marching towards the federal capital. They were, however, allowed to continue their march later.

The bodies of four teenage boys were found buried in a graveyard last Sunday. They were identified as Atifullah, Ahmed Khan, Rafamullah, Muhammad Rahim Khan. They were aged between 14 to 18 years.

The agreement was signed after successful negotiations between the government’s team led by KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and the protesters at the Bannu Commissioner Office.

Agreement details

1. The government will ensure complete peace in the area and will clear it of armed groups. It will not take away any type of licensed weapons from the ‘peaceful’ people in the area, and no house will be demolished in the process.

2. The government will immediately start the scrutiny and review of the Jani Khel tribesmen who are in the government’s custody. This will be done within three months on a priority basis. Those found innocent will be released immediately. If someone is found guilty, then they shall be punished according to Pakistan’s laws.

3. The families of the four teenagers will be given a compensation of Rs2.5 million under the Shuhda Package.

4. The government will announce a special development package for the Jani Khel—which couldn’t be developed because of the unrest in the area.

5. Jani Khel tribe wants to meet high-ranking government officials for the resolution of their problems. This will be arranged as soon as possible.

6. Jani Khel tribesmen and other protesters who were arrested on March 28 will be released immediately.

7. A free and fair inquiry into the incident of four teenage boys killing will be conducted and those found guilty will be punished. In the future, strict actions will be taken against such incidents.

8. In light of this agreement, the Jani Khel tribe announces the end of protest and sit-in.