Islamabad residents to be fined for not wearings masks

Section 144 imposed for two weeks

The district administration of Islamabad has made it compulsory for residents to wear face masks at all times in public spaces. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqat has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in the capital for two months. People violating the orders will be punished under Section 188 of the law. “It becomes essential that the general public must wear face masks while visiting public places in closed areas in Islamabad Capital Territory,” a notification issued by the government read. Shafqat warned that the administration will no compromise in this regard and will make sure violaters are punished. The decision was taken after coronavirus cases in the city rose. Islamabad has reported 47,365 so far. Here are other orders the district administration announced in its notification: 50% work from home with immediate effect commercial activities to close by 10pm amusement parks to close by 6pm outdoor gathering restricted to 300 people The orders will remain in force until April 15. In a media talk on March 12, Special Assistant to PM on Health Faisal Sultan warned of a third wave of the deadly virus in the country. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported over 2,300 cases while 46 people lost their lives to the virus.
Islamabad, Islamabad section 144, Islamabad coronavirus cases, Hamza Shafqat, islamabad district administration, coronavirus Pakistan, coronavirus cases in Pakistan, coronavirus lockdown
 

