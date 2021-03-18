Man arrested for firing outside Islamabad’s Diplomatic Enclave

The Secretariat police arrested Thursday a man for firing shots outside the Diplomatic Enclave.

The suspect, identified as Mansoor Ali from Sargodha, has been shifted to the police station. He told the police that he took public transport and came to the federal capital to attack the French Embassy.

He claimed that he wanted to take revenge for the alleged blasphemy by the French government, adding that he had no other accomplices.

Islamabad IG Qazi Jameelur Rehman has taken notice of the attack. The Operations DIG has been instructed to complete the investigation.