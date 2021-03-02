Islamabad health regulatory body raids 11 laboratories

The Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority sealed one laboratory and raided 11 others on Monday.

The Medi Civil Laboratory in the Blue Area was sealed as the pathologist there was absent from duty. A fine of Rs100,000 was imposed on the owner of the laboratory.

The authority imposed a fine of Rs50,000 and Rs25,000 on the Chughtai Lab and the Al-Nasr Laboratory as well.

Other laboratories in the Blue Area were served warnings and notices too. According to the authority, the raids were conducted over mismanagement and inefficiencies.