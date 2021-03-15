Islamabad DC tests positive for COVID-19

Listen to the story

Islamabad District Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat has tested positive for COVID-19.

He announced the news on Twitter Sunday night.

I have tested postive for covid -19. Request for prayers. — Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) March 14, 2021

Several government officials have wished him a quick recovery.

As cases have been rising in the federal capital, the deputy commissioner imposed a lockdown in sub-sectors F-11/1, I-8/4 and I-10/2.

He said these people can enter and exit the sealed sectors:

Medical and paramedical staff

Government and essential services staff

Emergency services

Food delivery staff

On Monday, the district administration sealed two more neighbourhoods.

According to a notification, sub-sectors G-10/4 and G-6/2 have been sealed after coronavirus cases in the areas rose. Entry and exit points have been closed and people have been advised to stay indoors.

Here are the orders the government issued:

Amusement parks closed.

50% employees to work from home.

Indoor weddings and other ceremonies banned.

Outdoor events allowed with 300 people.

Commercial activities to end by 10pm.

The NoCs issued for ceremonies have been cancelled. Pharmacies, grocery stores, bakeries, and testing labs will, however, remain open.

Shafqaat warned that people who don’t wear face masks will be fined.

Islamabad has reported a total of 48,081 COVID-19 cases and 526 deaths. There have been 44,152 recoveries recorded and the federal capital has 3,403 active cases.