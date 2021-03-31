Wednesday, March 31, 2021  | 16 Shaaban, 1442
Islamabad airport fines employees for not wearing masks

Airport officer across Pakistan instructed to ensure SOP implementation

Posted: Mar 31, 2021
Posted: Mar 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Twenty-three employees of multiple departments at the Islamabad International Airport were fined for not wearing masks.

According to the director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority, employees not wearing masks will be fined between Rs200 and Rs500. “We have instructed airport officers of all cities to ensure that coronavirus SOPs are being followed.”

He warned that violations will result in fines and punishments for both passengers and staff members.

The decision was taken after the number of coronavirus cases in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad rose due to the UK variant. The NCOC has instructed all provinces to ensure that coronavirus SOPs are followed as the third wave of the virus is more lethal than the other waves.

In Punjab, the government has started registering FIRs against anyone not wearing a mask. Smart lockdowns have been imposed in virus hotspots as well.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 4,757 new cases while 78 people died.

