Thursday, March 11, 2021
HOME > News

ISI officials telling senators to vote for Sanjrani: PML-N leaders

Senator Karim says he was told not to vote for Gillani

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

ISI officials are making phone calls to PML-N senators in an attempt to make them switch their loyalties in the March 12 election for Senate chairman, party leaders claimed Thursday.

“ISI officers are making telephone calls to senators,” said former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while talking to reporters. He was flanked by Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim.

“I will repeat that names can certainly be taken, he (Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim) has the names,” said Abbasi. But he said they didn’t want to name them.

Senator Karim said he received calls from two people and they told him not to vote for PDM candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani.

We are being pressured to change loyalties, he added.

The explosive press conference was held hours after Maryam Nawaz said on Twitter that their senators were being told not to vote for Gillani.

“Our senators are being called and asked not to vote for PDM candidate,” said Maryam. “Some of them have recorded the evidence.”

The election for Senate chairman will be held on March 12. The PTI has announced that Sadiq Sanjrani is its candidate for the post of Senate chairperson.

The PDM has nominated Gillani as its candidate.

Abbasi said the PML-N can reveal the names of ISI officers who made phone calls to party senators but they won’t do it.

“We don’t intend to take names,” said Abbasi. “We don’t intend to insult an army officer, no army officer does it on his own [but] he does what he is instructed to do.”
 
