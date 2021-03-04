Thursday, March 4, 2021  | 19 Rajab, 1442
Iran returns 125 illegal Pakistani immigrants

They were trying to sneak into Europe

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Iran returns 125 illegal Pakistani immigrants

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Iranian border forces arrested on Thursday 125 Pakistanis for illegally entering the country, according to the Levies.

They were trying to reach Europe via Iran. The arrested individuals were handed over to Pakistani officials at the Taftan border crossing.

After their screening by Balochistan health officials, they were handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency.

Of them, five hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 113 from Punjab, two from Balochistan and five from Azad Kashmir.

Many Pakistanis attempt to sneak into Europe via Iran in search of a better future. But the journey isn’t easy.

Many die on the way or get arrested by the authorities.

