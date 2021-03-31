Wednesday, March 31, 2021  | 16 Shaaban, 1442
Intercity public transport should be suspended: Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday that there is no such thing as smart lockdown. “There is either a lockdown or no lockdown,” he said while talking to the media after the Nooriabad power plant case hearing at an accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday. He also suggested that the NCOC should suspend inter-city bus services due to rising coronavirus cases. The chief minister said that the coronavirus situation did not deteriorate in Sindh due to the efforts of the provincial government. Murad Ali Shah said that the court had summoned in the case of a power plant that is operational. People are benefitting from it. "It is a 100 Megawatt project that is providing electricity to Karachi at minimum costs," Murad said. He added that he was unaware of the accusations against him in the case.
