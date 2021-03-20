India’s Modi wishes PM Imran Khan speedy recovery from coronavirus

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished on Saturday Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery from coronavirus.

“Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2021

PM Khan and his wife tested positive for the virus Saturday. They are self-isolating at home.

The Pakistan premier had mild cough and fever, according to Dr Shahbaz Gill, his special assistant on political communication. PM Khan had not shown any severe symptoms.

The prime minister received his first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine in Islamabad on March 18.