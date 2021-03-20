Saturday, March 20, 2021  | 5 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

India’s Modi wishes PM Imran Khan speedy recovery from coronavirus

The Pakistan premier and his wife tested positive Saturday

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
India’s Modi wishes PM Imran Khan speedy recovery from coronavirus

Photo: FILE/Youtube screengrab

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished on Saturday Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery from coronavirus.

“Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

PM Khan and his wife tested positive for the virus Saturday. They are self-isolating at home.

The Pakistan premier had mild cough and fever, according to Dr Shahbaz Gill, his special assistant on political communication. PM Khan had not shown any severe symptoms.

The prime minister received his first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine in Islamabad on March 18.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Covid News Imran Khan India Narendra Modi Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
India, Pakistan, Narendra Modi, Imran Khan, coronavirus, Covid News, speedy recovery,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
Today's outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Today’s outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.