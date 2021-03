Indian airplane makes emergency landing in Karachi

An Indian airplane flying from Sharjah to Lucknow made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport Tuesday morning after a passenger fell sick.

The IndiGo airplane entered Pakistan’s airspace at 4am. According to sources, a 67-year-old passenger, identified as Habibur Rehman suffered a cardiac arrest on the flight.

He passed away before the plane landed in Karachi. Pakistan’s medical team confirmed the news.

After medico-legal formalities were completed, the plane took off for Ahmedabad at around 8:30am.

Last year in November, another Indian airplane from Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing in Karachi after a passenger’s health deteriorated.

The man was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he passed away.